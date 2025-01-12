On January 14, Barocco Foundation, in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa, presents Voices in Harmony: a lunchtime concert at the Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta.

This intimate recital will feature emerging soprano Bettina Zammit and mezzo-soprano Lisa Baldacchino, alongside tenor Tom Armitage, all accompanied by pianist Elaine Mercieca.

Together, they will bring a diverse programme of operatic arias and art songs to life, showcasing both the individual talents and the collaborative spirit of these rising stars.

The concert opens with a series of solo performances. The concert will feature songs such as Marcello’s passionate aria Quella fiamma che m’accende, followed by Ravel’s La Pintade.

The recital continues with one of the most celebrated arias from Handel’s Giulio Cesare, namely V’adoro, pupille, before closing this section with Barber’s Must the Winter come so Soon and Gurney’s Sleep.

Following these solos, Zammit and Baldacchino join forces for the famous Lakmé Duet by Delibes. This duet is filled with lush harmonies and showcases the beautiful interplay between the two sopranos, creating a moment of ethereal elegance that is bound to captivate the audience.

The second half of the concert features more solo performances, beginning with Baldacchino’s rendition of Richard Strauss’s Zueignung, a piece that conveys deep longing and devotion.

Armitage will continue with Sleep by Gurney, a work that captures the serene quietude of sleep with gentle beauty. Zammit will follow with her second solo, Chevaux de bois by Debussy, a poignant and dreamlike piece that evokes childhood memories of merry-go-rounds and wistful nostalgia, whereas Armitage will sing Duparc’s Chanson Triste, a melancholic song that explores healing through the power of love. Love again dominates the stage as Zammit sings Lauretta’s aria from Gianni Schicchi – the timeless O Mio Babbino Caro.

The concert will culminate in a stirring trio performance of Soave S’il Vento from Mozart’s Così fan tutte. This aria brings together all three performers in a delicate and expressive moment of vocal harmony, providing a perfect conclusion to an afternoon filled with emotional depth and musical beauty.

Voices in Harmony will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on January 14 at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail: baroccobookings@gmail.com/baroccomalta@gmail.com or by calling 7968 0952.