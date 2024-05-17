Registered voters residing at St Vincent de Paul and 34 other Elderly Homes will be casting their vote on June 1, the Electoral Commission announced.

Persons who are registered as voters in these institutions, as well as those who are residents (but not registered thereat) up to Saturday 25 May, may only cast their votes thereat on June 1- seven days before the June 8 elections.

The Electoral Commission said family members or other persons who are in possession of voting documents of persons currently residing at St Vincent de Paul or in the listed Homes should hand them over to the voters by not later than noon of Friday, 31 May.

Voters registered as in-patients recovering in Gozo General Hospital, Mater Dei Hospital, Karin Grech and Mount Carmel will cast their vote on June 6.

Voters registered as in-patients recovering in these hospitals as of 6 pm on Monday 3 June, shall vote in the hospital, and not as indicated on their voting documents.

"It is very important that such voters are in possession of their voting document/s by 4th June 2024," the statement concluded.