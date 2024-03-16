George North is set for an emotional farewell to international rugby against Italy in Cardiff on Saturday as Wales bid to avoid a first Six Nations whitewash in more than 20 years.

Wales became accustomed to Six Nations success during Warren Gatland’s first spell as coach from 2007 to 2019, winning four titles, including three Grand Slams.

But Wales finished fifth last season after Gatland replaced fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac.

And if Wales fail to beat Italy at the Principality Stadium, they will end the tournament at the foot of the table for the first time since 2003 when another New Zealander, Steve Hansen, was at the helm.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...