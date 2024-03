Wales will face Poland for a place at Euro 2024 after powering to a 4-1 win against Finland in the play-off semi-finals on Thursday.

Rob Page’s side stormed into a two-goal lead thanks to strikes from David Brooks and Neco Williams in Cardiff.

Teemu Pukki reduced the deficit just before the break, but Brennan Johnson and Daniel James netted in the second half to keep Wales’ Euro dreams alive.

