The group Lejn il-Missier (Towards the Father) of the Catholic Charistmatic Renewal Communion is organising a public manifestation – Mixja ma’ Kristu Ħaj (A Walk with the Living Christ) – on Friday, March 14, at 4.15pm.

Those taking part in the walk, which starts from City Gate, Valletta, will accompany the Blessed Sacrament along Republic Street, up to Our Lady of Mount Carmel church in Theatre Street, where there will be adoration of the Blessed Eucharist, followed by mass at 6.30pm. The San Gwann parish choir will take part.

The group, together with all Valletta church administrations, is urging all communities and the public to take part in this unique manifestation and be witness of the love towards Jesus and each other as a Universal Church in our walk towards Easter.