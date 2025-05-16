The Malta Association for Crohn’s and Colitis (MACC) is organising a walk in support of people suffering from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) on the occasion of World IBD Day (May 19).

The event, titled ‘Walk of Warriors’, is being held on Saturday, May 17. Participants, including IBD patients, their families and friends, will meet in front of the Parliament building in Valletta at 2.30pm.

The president of EFCCA – the European Federation of Crohn’s and Colitis, Salvo Leone, is joining the walk.

What is IBD?

IBD groups mainly the two chronic illnesses Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, which directly affect the digestive system and cause intestinal tissue to become inflamed from sores and bleed easily.

Anywhere from the mouth to the anus can become inflamed, causing a number of symptoms, such as diarrhoea, nausea, abdominal pain, weight loss, fatigue and sometimes fever.

Over five million people are diagnosed with these chronic diseases worldwide, with higher numbers registered in the western world. In Malta, there are around 2,900 people suffering from IBD and these numbers are on the increase.

There is no known cure for the disease so far, although many researchers from all over the globe are working to find a cure. There is neither a known cause for the disease, which splits experts in the medical profession to form the opinion that it is a mix between genetics and dietary exposure.

Raising awareness

There is also little public understanding of the pain and chronic suffering which IBD patients cope with on a daily basis.

Raising awareness about IBD is “imperative both for patients and others alike”, the MACC said in a statement.

“The more the public is aware, the more understanding and support patients will find from their families, friends and even colleagues at work. For some, who experience severe flare-ups, it is challenging for them to attend work or even to go to school when the patients are children.”