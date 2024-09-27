‘Pass Pass Mas-Sebh’ is a 24-hour endurance charity walk, organised by Fondazzjoni Sebh, with the aim of helping transform lives! This challenge will span across Gozo and Malta, bringing together a community of walkers determined to support Fondazzjoni Sebħ in their mission to empower vulnerable children and families.

As one of the NGO’s consistent supporters, and digital partner, the 9H Digital team is behind the Fondazzjoni’s fresh new rebrand and is also getting involved in this walk and encouraging others to join. Your participation in this event will directly aid the Fondazzjoni’s mission to foster growth, recovery, and fulfilment for individuals, working towards a more inclusive and compassionate society.

9H Digital team is behind the Fondazzjoni’s fresh new rebrand

The walk is supported by Alf Mizzi, Gozo Channel, Costa Coffee, APS Bank, Wear Works, and the Ministry for Health. Endurance ultra-athlete and environmental activist Fabio Spiteri is also adding his voice to this critical cause and endorsing the event.

Walkers of all fitness levels are invited to e-mail passpassmassebh@gmail.com and register and take part in this meaningful challenge. Whether you aim to walk the entire 24 hours, join for part of the journey, or simply donate here, your presence makes a difference.