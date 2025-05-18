Decentralised applications (dApps) run on blockchains and use smart contracts to ensure digital processes are followed exactly as programmed and that data cannot be tampered with.

For example, while it might not matter if results for a poll for choosing your next fenkata location are tampered with, it’s a bigger issue when it comes to food safety procedures or shareholder votes on company acquisitions.

In such cases, blockchain-based dApps offer stronger guarantees that processes are correctly followed and records remain unchanged.

However, many dApps suffer from clunky and complex user interaction procedures that make them hard to use (especially for the non-tech-savvy). Therefore, we have explored alternative ways to make dApps more user-friendly.

To illustrate the complexity of typical dApp user interaction, the image shows standard dApp interaction (left) versus simplified “walletless” alternatives (right).

In traditional blockchain applications, users must: (1) install a “wallet” (as a browser extension or mobile app); (2) purchase cryptocurrency via an exchange; (3) transfer the crypto to their wallet; and (4) access and interact with the dApp through their browser.

This interaction will trigger the dApp to (5) communicate with the wallet software that will, in turn, (6) request the user to confirm the specific interaction; and then (7) initiate the actual blockchain transaction that provides the required guarantees.

This interaction flow has been notoriously difficult for end-users and has hindered blockchain-based application adoption.

To minimise barriers towards user adoption, we explored “walletless” techniques that simplify blockchain interaction while still providing required assurances. Such approaches attempt to achieve this by automatically generating wallets in the users’ browsers – without requiring them to install wallet software or manage cryptocurrency. The generated wallet can then be used to digitally sign transactions in a user’s browser without them even having to interact with any underlying wallet software.

From the user’s perspective (depicted on the right), the experience feels like a regular web app: (1) they interact with the dApp through their browser, which creates the wallet and signs transactions behind the scenes. These signed interactions are then sent to the blockchain via the web server, removing the need for the user to fund the wallet or pay transaction fees.

Indeed, such “walletless” approaches do have trade-offs that need to be considered including: (a) the server must cover transaction fees, similar to traditional apps; and (b) the server could block or censor specific interactions if it’s the only connection point to the blockchain – though access could still be offered through alternative providers or fallback to traditional wallet-based methods.

We explored such walletless interactions within the VinoVeritas project – co-funded by the European Union under M16.2 of the Rural Development Programme (RDP) for Malta 2014-2022.

Joshua Ellul and Gordon J. Pace are professors at the Department of Computer Science, Faculty of ICT, University of Malta.