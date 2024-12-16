Primary schoolchildren have unfiltered access to explicit music videos, war footage and other inappropriate content through tablets supplied to schools by the Education Ministry.

The tablets are given out to children attending state schools in years 4, 5 and 6, and can be connected to the internet.

Times of Malta was approached by a concerned parent, whose eldest daughter had informed her that her nine-year-old sister was watching “a naughty video” on YouTube.

The video in question was titled ‘Do You Want To Play With My Balls’, an innuendo-filled parody of a children’s story, complete with narrator and illustrations.

The notoriously explicit music video of the Cardi B song WAP, as well as graphic drone footage from the war in Ukraine were accessible. .

The parent said her complaints to the school and ministry have fallen on deaf ears.

On the other hand, attempts to access websites related to pornography, gambling and alcohol were met with the message ‘Access Denied’.

“I was shocked when I found this out, but other parents might not. Someone at the ministry is clearly not doing their job. I feel powerless because our kids aren’t being safeguarded,” the parent said.

“The school told us to report the issue to the ministry because they didn’t get anywhere when they tried to flag it themselves,” she added.

The mother also expressed anger that children were being allowed to access their tablets during breaktime, as well at breakfast and after-school clubs.

“The school doesn’t have enough staff so the tablets are being used as a kind of babysitter,” the parent said.

A learning support educator who works at another primary school echoed the parent’s frustrations, saying it was not unusual for school staff to catch children showing each other inappropriate content, and repeating profanity they had heard online.

“We’re often the first point of contact for parents who complain, but we can’t keep an eye on all the kids at all times. The situation creates a lot of pressure and anxiety for us. We have too many responsibilities as it is. And we can’t supervise them at all when they’re on the school van,” said the LSE.

The educator wished to remain anonymous due to a directive issued by the ministry stating that teachers must get written permission before speaking to the media.

Questions sent to the Education Ministry remain unanswered at the time of writing.