The Environmental Health Directorate has warned against the consumption of fried garlic sold in jars by Cock Brand because of possible contamination with Mineral Oil Aromatic Hydrocarbons (MOAH), which are environmental contaminants.

The product had lot number 2403173 which expires in May next year.

For further information, the public can contact the directorate between 8am. and 2:30pm on telephone number 21337333 or by email on admin.ehd@gov.mt.