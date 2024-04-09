Consumers were warned on Tuesday not to eat Basmati Rice produced by Mahmood Rice in 900g packets.

The product was found to contain a high level of pesticides, the Environmental Health Protection Department said.

The product has lot number YHP 00217 with a durability date of 12-2024. Its origin was Pakistan.

In a separate warning, the directorate urged consumers to avoid Matcha Tea produced by Shan Wai Sham of China because of a high level of aluminium.

The product comes in an 80g cylindrical container with a best before date of 30/06/2025.