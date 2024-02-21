Waste collection times for localities in Malta and Gozo have been formalised into law.

The timetable, published in the Government Gazette on Tuesday, formalises collection times that were put into practice in 2023.

Collection times had changed when the government introduced a national collection schedule at the start of that year. Regional councils, which coordinate waste collection, then spent 2023 perfecting and tweaking collection schedules.

Those collection times have now been formally enshrined in law, through a piece of subsidiary legislation titled the 'Abandonment, Dumping and Disposal of Waste in Streets and Public Places or Areas Regulations'.

Arguably the biggest change introduced when collection methods changed concerned the capital city, Valletta, which reverted to a morning waste collection service after a period during which waste was being collected during the day.

Sliema, Dingli and Għargħur stand out as the only three localities where waste is collected in the evenings. In all three, waste collection begins after 6.30pm on weekdays.

Waste collection in Gozo starts at 7am. It also starts at 7am in Attard, Mġarr, Mellieħa, San Ġwann, St Paul's Bay, Rabat, Safi, Siġġiewi, Pembroke, Valletta, Tarxien Żabbar, Birżebbuġa and Qormi.

Collection begins just half an hour later, at 7.30am, in Balzan, Mosta, Mqabba, Kirkop, Qrendi, Żebbuġ, Pietà, St Julian's, Fgura, Kalkara, Gudja, Għaxaq, Marsascala, Marsaxlokk, Santa Luċija, Santa Venera and Żejtun.

In Żurrieq, Birkirkara, Gżira, Swieqi, Cospicua, and Senglea, collection starts at 8am. It starts at 8.30am in Mdina, Msida, and Vittoriosa.

Waste collection begins at 9am in Naxxar, Iklin, Lija, ta' Xbiex, Floriana, Paola, Ħamrun, Luqa and Marsa and at 9.30am in Mtarfa and Xgħajra.

In Dingli and Għargħur, collection starts at 6.30pm. In the latter, however, collection starts at 11am on Saturdays and glass is collected at 10am.

In Sliema, waste is collected at 7pm on weekdays and at 1pm on Saturdays.

Malta waste collection schedule:

The collection of waste became standardised nationwide last year when organic, household and recyclable waste started being collected on the same days in all localities throughout the country.

Waste collection is as follows:

Mondays : Organic

: Organic Tuesdays : Black bag (mixed waste)

: Black bag (mixed waste) Wednesdays : Organic

: Organic Thursdays : Recyclables

: Recyclables Fridays : Organic

: Organic Saturdays: Black bag (mixed waste)

Glass is collected on the first and third Fridays of the month.