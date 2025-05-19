Wasteserv has complained to the Standards Commissioner about remarks by Nationalist MEP Peter Agius and MP Claudette Buttiġieġ, saying they had chosen to spread fear and deceptive assertions about the planned Thermal Treatment Facility (the incinerator) at Magħtab.

They had 'falsely' claimed that the new facilities would negatively impact thousands of people within a six-kilometre radius, the company said.

It explained that the €500 million plant is intended to transition Malta to a fully circular economy, as part of its objectives to rid Malta of its reliance on landfills and the tremendous negative impacts associated with them.

“The grossly irresponsible claims being made about this national project are creating unnecessary alarm and contributing to unwarranted anxiety among residents of neighbouring localities, ultimately affecting their quality of life and wellbeing,” WasteServ said in a statement.

It said false statements had described the facility and the Echohive oomplex as “a cancer factory,” with the allegation that no proper studies were carried out.

WasteServ said studies presented to the public demonstrated that the required studies were carried out, including on the impact of other plants.

The company said the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) had already concluded that the Ecohive facility delivered net environmental benefits. So had the EIA for the organic processing plant.

The EIA process for the Thermal Treatment Facility was nearing its conclusion and the detailed analysis carried out by independent international experts was already giving steadfast assurances on air quality.

WasteServ published a fact sheet addressing such claims. Click on pdf link below.