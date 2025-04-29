Around 35 cab operators are in the process of receiving letters from Transport Malta ordering them to stop operating from properties that do not have permits as public service garages, the Transport Minister said on Tuesday.

Among them is Malta’s largest Y-plate company which has been parking cars in two garages that have not been issued a permit for the purpose by the Planning Authority.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Transport Minister Chris Bonett said that WT Global will be handed a letter of suspension by Transport Malta for operating without public service garage permits.

Transport Malta had issued it a permit to operate a cab fleet while parking its vehicles in a number of garages, although some of the garages were still pending a planning application.

The company, owned by Libyan entrepreneur Walid Ouhida, has around 300 cabs.

WT Global's warehouse in Paola is being used to host Y-plate cars.

Two of these garages - in Triq il-Principessa, Paola, and Triq Valletta, Luqa - are still awaiting Planning Authority (PA) permits to operate as public service garages.

The building in Paola has a PA permit to operate as a warehouse, while the building in Luqa has a permit for a workshop and offices.

Videos and photos sent to Times of Malta show that the building in Paola hosts Y-plate cars.

Times of Malta confirmed that the building in Luqa is also used by cabs.

The garage in Paola features what seems to be a car lift. The previous permit for a warehouse included a “goods lift” in the same location.

Bonett explained that when regulations for large fleet operators were amended in 2023, Transport Malta granted operators a one-year period to secure suitable parking arrangements.

This deadline was later extended to the end of 2024.

Operators were required to submit a planning application showing they had applied for a Public Service Garage (PSG) permit. Transport Malta laid down that operators must obtain a permit by 18 April 2025.

"Those who have not received a permit have been or will be notified by Transport Malta of a letter of suspension," Bonett said.

Operators must notify TM of the Y-plate vehicles that were being kept inside the garages and declare their new location.

25 other operators will also be receiving a notice of suspension for leaving out some information, Bonett added.

Last year, Kamra tal-Periti (KTP) president Andre Pizzuto complained that Transport Malta was handing out licences to cab fleet operators with fewer than five vehicles, without requiring a PSG permit.

The chamber stressed that, in terms of the law, all cab operators, regardless of the number of vehicles, were required to have a PSG permit.

Earlier this year, WT Global agreed to pay over €400,000 in unpaid Transport Malta fines.

Questions sent to WT Global remain unanswered.