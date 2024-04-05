An inseparable rabbit and fox terrier were rescued after being found abandoned, curled together in a valley on the Chadwick lakes trail.

The Malta Rangers Unit and Vuċi għall-Annimali managed to rescue the furry friends within 30 minutes of a report being filed by a passer-by.

The dog and rabbit being found in a valley of Chadwick Lakes. Photo: Malta Rangers Unit

"These two were seemingly dumped together, since they took shelter together and were in a state of shock,” the Malta Rangers unit said in a Facebook post.

Dog and Rabbit after being rescued. Video: Vuċi għall-Annimali Instagram Page

Since the rescue, the fox terrier and the rabbit have not left each other's side and have been sent for medical treatment.

A video shared on social media shows the two animals comforting each other.

The fox terrier, who is only around a year old, had an ear infection and was being treated for flea and tick infestation. The rabbit has mange, a flea infestation, maggots and is undergoing treatment.

Vuċi għall-Annimali said they hoped the pair would get homed together.

Should you wish to know more about the dog and the rabbit, contact Vuċi għall-Annimali.

The rangers reminded the public that abandoning a pet is a crime. The law also states that dogs are meant to be chipped and have an ID tag on their collar.

Wednesday was a busy day for Animal Welfare Organisations as 27 dogs were rescued after they were found in appalling conditions.