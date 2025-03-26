Robert Abela suggested on Wednesday that media reports about former Transport Malta and PL CEO James Piscopo were part of a coordinated attack as he began helping the Labour Party again.

“We have seen the independent media work in this way several times, in which first there are these supposed investigations and the next day Repubblika seeks a magisterial inquiry,” Abela said.

The actions by (rule-of-law NGO) Repubblika and lawyer Jason Azzopardi meant that anyone who worked for the Labour Party needed to prepare for a magisterial inquiry (request) from private individuals, the prime minister said.

Video: Malta Today/ James Bianchi

On Tuesday, Times of Malta, MaltaToday and Amphora Media reported that a financial investigation into Piscopo found “suspicious” consultancy payments in 2015, the same year Transport Malta oversaw the €35 million Kappara Junction project and a new company took over the operations of Malta’s public bus service as part of a multi-million-euro contract.

Following the story, Vicki Ann Cremona, president of Repubblika, filed an application calling for a magisterial inquiry into the revelations.

Speaking on the issue on Wednesday, Abela said that Piscopo was being “attacked” because he had recently begun working with the Labour Party again.

He said these “disgusting tactics” used against the PL would stop thanks to the magisterial inquiry reform.

The reform, which is set to become law soon, will change the process how magisterial inquiries are called and made. People will no longer be able to directly request a magistrate to open an inquiry but will first have to approach the police. If the police do not take action, citizens can then take their case to a judge, who will decide if an investigation is merited.

More proof than at present would be needed for a request for an inquiry to be upheld.