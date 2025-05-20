The investigation over Daniel Attard’s meeting with a lobbyist for a Chinese tech company at a football match is a “very minor issue,” Robert Abela said on Tuesday, adding that he has “complete trust” in the MEP's integrity.

The Labour MEP was named in a bribery investigation by Belgian police, with investigators asking for his parliamentary immunity to be lifted.

“He (Attard) was mentioned because of an episode where he attended a football match in a box rented out to Huawei. When one considers what that means, it is not only de minimis (minor) but ultra de minimis, meaning a very minor issue,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday.

Abela said Attard was not being investigated for corruption, “and there isn’t even an allegation of corruption”.

Last month, investigators raided several offices across Europe as part of an investigation into alleged misconduct by lobbyists working for the Chinese tech giant.

Attard’s name cropped up when investigators found that he had attended a football match in the presence of a lobbyist who is under investigation.

Belgian police have since asked for Attard’s parliamentary immunity to be lifted.

Authorities have also asked for four other MEPs to have their parliamentary immunity lifted, including Bulgarian Renew MEP Nikola Minchev and three so far unnamed EU lawmakers from the European People’s Party.

On Monday afternoon, Attard said he had written to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola “to personally request the immediate waiver of my parliamentary immunity,” which would allow investigators to “carry out any verifications without impediment.”

In his comments on Tuesday morning, Abela described that move as a sign of Attard’s maturity.

“He showed that he has nothing to hide and that he is ready to speak to and collaborate with Belgian authorities or EPPO (European Public Prosecution Office) and give his version of events,” Abela said.

Abela said Attard was never involved in any decisions involving Huawei, so he could never have favoured the company in any way.

The prime minister also praised Attard's work and said he has complete trust in the MEP.

“I look forward to Daniel Attard continuing to give his great contribution both in the European Parliament and locally. I have complete trust in Daniel's integrity,” he said.

Attard obtained the third-highest number of votes in last year's European elections after Metsola and fellow PL MEP Alex Agius Saliba.