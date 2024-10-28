A Graffitti protest against unbridled development interrupted the Finance Minister's delivery of the Budget 2025 speech on Monday.

Activists in the strangers' gallery donned masks and started chanting 'You dance to the tune of developers' soon after the minister had started his address.

The activists disrupting the session.

The activists also threw flyers at the MPs below.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia immediately suspended the sitting, which was being transmitted live on state television.

It took security personnel a few minutes to eject the activists from the parliament building.

The sitting was resumed after a few minutes.

It is the first time in a generation that a budget speech was interrupted by activists.

The activists being escorted out of parliament. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Activists are increasingly becoming more vocal against over-development in Malta, with pressure increasing in recent weeks because of the proposed Villa Rosa project in St George's Bay.