For all those who think they are “too old” to hit the books and return to academic life - meet Bryan Corlett, this year's oldest graduate at the University of Malta.

After years of hard work and raising a family, last Thursday, 72-year-old Corlett took to the stage alongside his coursemates and graduated for the first time with a Diploma in Journalism.

“I felt there’s a few brain cells had gone to sleep, so I wanted to wake them up somehow,” Corlett jokingly said, explaining why he went back to studying.

Originally from New Zealand, while Corlett passed his University Entrance exam in New Zealand back in 1971, he took on a job in construction and then later on in mining. He also played professional rugby for a couple of years and then moved to America, where he met his wife, who is Maltese.

When he moved to Malta, he wrote for the Malta Rugby Football Union, but that experience wasn’t enough and felt he wanted to “hone the art a little bit more”, so he applied at the University of Malta as a mature student.

Despite the age gap between him and the young students, Corlett said he found support and built friendships.

“Some told me ‘You’re like my grandfather’, so they got close to me because of that,” Corlett said.

What is next for the graduate?

“I’m processing the opportunities that may arise after today,” he said.