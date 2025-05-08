An Arizona man was handed a 10-and-a-half-year jail sentence after his shooting victim addressed court through AI-generated footage.

Chris Pelkey, 37, was shot dead on November 13, 2021, in a road rage incident.

Gabriel Paul Horcasitas, 54, was convicted of manslaughter and endangerment three and a half years later.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Todd Lang, who handed Horcasitas the maximum sentence, allowed Pelkey's family to play an AI-generated version of the victim, saying he believed in forgiveness.

Footage: Youtube/Stacey Wales

“To Gabriel Horcasitas, the man who shot me: It is a shame we encountered each other that day in those circumstances," the artificial version of Pelkey said. "In another life, we probably could have been friends. I believe in forgiveness."