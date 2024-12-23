The number of children at YMCA’s homeless shelters has increased to an all-time high of 11 – a third of all residents – and all they want for Christmas is a place of their own.

They are among the 32 homeless children that the YMCA has supported so far this year.

Homeless children at YMCA

Nora*, 11, and Muhammad*, 10, admit they do not really look forward to Christmas despite the parties and the gifts. What they really look forward to is to have a home, they tell Times of Malta.

“A home is a place where you have your own room, your own space,” Nora says.

“It’s a place where you can relax in quiet with your family,” Muhammad adds.

Nora recalls that before becoming homeless, she could also play with her brother “and shout without disturbing others”, most of whom are strangers to her.

“I was free. I had the space to be who I am,” she says, as she tries to put in words what many take for granted.

The family, composed of the two children and their mother, first reached out to YMCA two years ago when they could no longer keep up with the higher cost of living.

Although the mother managed to secure a job and rent a place after some time, a few weeks ago they needed YMCA’s help again as they could no longer keep up with the rent.

Nora and Muhammad are among 11 children currently at YMCA’s shelters, which can host up to 34 people.

CEO Anthony Camilleri says YMCA has never had such a high number of children at its shelters.

Among the youngest ones, Lara* and Jacob* are aged three and five. They were kicked out of their home together with their mother Christine*, who is experiencing homelessness for the first time.

“But all I can think of is how hard it is for my children. Although grateful for the shelter, it is a bit disorientating for the children to live with so many strangers,” Christine says, adding she is studying and working to get back on her feet and hopefully spend next Christmas at their own home.

Most of the children given shelter by the YMCA ended up without a home because their parents could not keep up with financial demands such as increased rent. Others are themselves victims ‒ or the children of victims ‒ of domestic abuse.

Camilleri explained that the reasons leading to homelessness vary and include breakdowns in family relationships, mental health challenges and sudden illnesses or death.

YMCA, he said, provides immediate relief with basic necessities depending on the family’s needs – anything from milk powder and nappies to shampoo or shower gel.

While at the shelter, the charity’s professionals, including social workers, help them get back on their feet. Once they make some progress, such as finding a stable job, they move to another shelter where they are more independent.

The majority of people at the YMCA are in employment. However, it is not always possible for homeless parents to hold down multiple jobs to make ends meet, as most often they have no help to care for their offspring, Dorothy Scicluna, YMCA’s administration operation supervisor, tells Times of Malta.

Ashamed to tell their friends they are homeless

While being in a shelter is better than sleeping outdoors, having their own home and routine is very important for the development of children, she adds.

“This time of the year is much harder for homeless children, as they know their peers are decorating their own home and their own rooms. Some are so ashamed that they don’t even tell their friends they are homeless.

“Instead of living their best childhood, these children have to share their living quarters with strangers, all with their own difficulties and cultures. We always harp on giving dignity to homeless people… and this is more important for children who are in this situation through no fault of their own.”

YMCA is trying its best to give these children a good Christmas, including trying to fulfil their Santa Claus wish list. If you would like to help, they can get in touch on info@ymcamalta.org

*Names have been changed