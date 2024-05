Singer Amber has issued the music video for 'Għanja lil Guzi,' a tender lullaby, created alongside her collaborator, Elton Zarb.

The music video was issued over the weekend and attracted more than 5,000 views in 24 hours.

Crafted by Tribe, with Olwyn Jo as the artistic director, the music video features a number of real-life parents and their children, each frame brimming with raw emotion.

See the video below.