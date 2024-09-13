Antisemitism has risen sharply since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the war in Gaza. As European societies become polarised on the Israel-Palestine conflict, Jewish and Muslim people in Europe suffer the fallout.

This week we look at the facts around antisemitism and find out how it can be tackled.

