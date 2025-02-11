Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Serbia’s biggest-ever protest movement, after a deadly roof collapse at a train station in Novi Sad in November.

Since then, rallies calling for accountability and an end to corruption have spread across the whole country. Populist leader Aleksandar Vučić is still gripping onto power, but could the revolt end his political career?

It’s a decisive moment that may indicate whether the country’s future will lean towards Russia or the EU.

This interview is produced by ARTE and distributed in nine languages thanks to the Emove Hub project. Participating media outlets include EL PAÍS (Spain), Gazeta Wyborcza (Poland), Internazionale (Italy), Ir (Latvia), Kathimerini (Greece), Le Soir (Belgium) and Telex (Hungary). Each receive funding from the European Union under the European Media Hubs call, led by the Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG Connect).