World-famous for its artistic freedom, budget cuts in Germany's capital Berlin have upended its cultural scene.

For weeks, artists have been taking to the streets of Berlin in a fight to protect the arts.

Elsewhere in Europe, similar restrictions are in place.

From Bulgaria, where nationalists are mobilising against unpopular performances. To Slovakia, where artistic directors who speak out are being cancelled.

Now, a Europe-wide alliance of over 200 artists is demanding the EU Parliament take action.

