When the COVID-19 pandemic exploded in Europe in March 2020, it’s safe to say that the European Union was not prepared.

Five years on, there’s been a lot of progress, from being ready to detect a new disease outbreak to improving cross-border cooperation on medical equipment and vaccines.

But one main issue is the loss of trust in public health authorities, and that’s harder to regain.

This interview is produced by ARTE and distributed in nine languages thanks to the Emove Hub project. Participating media outlets include EL PAÍS (Spain), Gazeta Wyborcza (Poland), Internazionale (Italy), Ir (Latvia), Kathimerini (Greece), Le Soir (Belgium) and Telex (Hungary). Each receive funding from the European Union under the European Media Hubs call, led by the Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG Connect).

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.