When the COVID-19 pandemic exploded in Europe in March 2020, it’s safe to say that the European Union was not prepared.

Five years on, there’s been a lot of progress, from being ready to detect a new disease outbreak to improving cross-border cooperation on medical equipment and vaccines.

But one main issue is the loss of trust in public health authorities, and that’s harder to regain.

This interview is produced by ARTE and distributed in nine languages thanks to the Emove Hub project. Participating media outlets include EL PAÍS (Spain), Gazeta Wyborcza (Poland), Internazionale (Italy), Ir (Latvia), Kathimerini (Greece), Le Soir (Belgium) and Telex (Hungary). Each receive funding from the European Union under the European Media Hubs call, led by the Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG Connect).