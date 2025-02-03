The breakout success of Chinese DeepSeek has shaken the US’s position as a global leader in artificial intelligence.

However, although it might seem like a two-horse race between the US and China, the EU was the first region in the world to have created a legal framework for AI and is starting to invest massively in supercomputing and innovation.

As the European Commission said: “The race for AI is far from over.”

This interview is produced by ARTE and distributed in nine languages thanks to the Emove Hub project. Participating media outlets include EL PAÍS (Spain), Gazeta Wyborcza (Poland), Internazionale (Italy), Ir (Latvia), Kathimerini (Greece), Le Soir (Belgium) and Telex (Hungary). Each receive funding from the European Union under the European Media Hubs call, led by the Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG Connect).

 

