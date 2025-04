On April 2nd, Donald Trump declared what he’s hailing 'Liberation Day', a move aimed at freeing America from what he sees as unfair trade practices – not just from rivals but also longtime allies.

With a minimum 10 per cent tariff on all foreign imports – and a hefty 20% on European goods – the White House is sending shockwaves through global trade.

The automobile sector is taking a major hit, and Europe now faces tough decisions. What’s behind Trump’s strategy, and how will the EU respond?