One election, two futures. Poland is gearing up to vote as liberals and nationalists lock horns over immigration, Ukraine, the rule of law, and its role with the EU.

Over the past two decades, EU membership has turbo-charged Poland’s development, but the rise of populism has reshaped public debate. This ARTE Europe weekly: we find out how high the stakes are in Warsaw?

This interview is produced by ARTE and distributed in nine languages thanks to the Emove Hub project. Participating media outlets include EL PAÍS (Spain), Gazeta Wyborcza (Poland), Internazionale (Italy), Ir (Latvia), Kathimerini (Greece), Le Soir (Belgium) and Telex (Hungary). Each receives funding from the European Union under the European Media Hubs call, led by the Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG Connect).