In a fresh blow to LGBTQ+ rights, Hungary’s ultra-right-wing government has amended the constitution to recognise only two genders, opening the door to bans on community events like Pride parades.

The move marks another frontal assault on LGBTQ+ communities - and a swing towards autocracy. But will the EU clap back?

This interview is produced by ARTE and distributed in nine languages thanks to the Emove Hub project. Participating media outlets include EL PAÍS (Spain), Gazeta Wyborcza (Poland), Internazionale (Italy), Ir (Latvia), Kathimerini (Greece), Le Soir (Belgium) and Telex (Hungary). Each receives funding from the European Union under the European Media Hubs call, led by the Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG Connect).