A new corruption scandal has erupted inside the European Parliament, just a couple of years after the Qatargate affair.

This time, following the money leads back to China: MEPs reportedly accepted bribes from telecoms company Huawei. It comes as French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is convicted for embezzling EU funds.

So why does this keep happening? We look at the power of lobbyists in Brussels and why the EU’s anti-graft mechanisms don’t seem to be sufficient.

This interview is produced by ARTE and distributed in nine languages thanks to the Emove Hub project. Participating media outlets include EL PAÍS (Spain), Gazeta Wyborcza (Poland), Internazionale (Italy), Ir (Latvia), Kathimerini (Greece), Le Soir (Belgium) and Telex (Hungary). Each receive funding from the European Union under the European Media Hubs call, led by the Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG Connect).