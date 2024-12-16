Authorities are investigating footage showing a calf tied to the back of a truck and dragged along the roads early on Tuesday morning, Times of Malta is informed.

Investigators are analysing the footage which surfaced on social media, sources close to the investigation said.

The dashboard camera footage was uploaded to Facebook by a motorist driving behind the truck and who can be heard honking his horn in an effort to alert the truck driver.

Writing on Facebook, the motorist said the truck driver simply told him he "forgot" it was there.

The calf was tied to the vehicle by its hind legs. Video: Patrick Gatt.

The footage shows a bowser truck - a type of tanker - driving along main roads at dawn, dragging what appears to be a lifeless calf tied to the vehicle's rear bumper by its hind legs.

Sources said investigators believe the calf was already dead when it was tied to the back of the truck.

More to follow.