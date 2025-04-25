The company that runs Malta’s bottle recycling scheme has condemned a man who was filmed attempting to cheat one of its machines with a bottle tied to a string.

In the video, the smiling man can be seen repeatedly inserting a bottle with a piece of string attached to it into the machine, and quickly fishing it back out again before the machine can process it.

It is unclear whether the man was able to claim any ‘free’ 10-cent vouchers using the tactic.

A man attempts to trick a BCRS machine with a bottle tied to a string. Video: Facebook

In a statement on social media, BCRS said it was aware of the video.

“BCRS Malta Ltd strongly condemns this behaviour. Such actions are not only irresponsible and unethical, but also illegal as they constitute theft,” the company said.

The man’s actions, the company added, undermined efforts to promote sustainability, reduce litter, and encourage responsible recycling practices across Malta.

BCRS also reminded the public that all bottle-return machines are equipped with CCTV cameras, and that footage is actively monitored by its control team.

“When misuse is detected, any fraudulent vouchers are cancelled before redemption, and all relevant footage is passed on to the authorities for further investigation and appropriate action.”

The company said it was assessing whether any damage had been done to the machine, and that software upgrade was being pushed to all machines on Friday to deter further acts like this.

“While no system is completely immune to abuse, we remain committed to protecting the integrity of the Deposit Return Scheme. We urge the public to use the BCRS system correctly and report any misuse through our official channels,” the company said.

The BCRS scheme began operating in late 2022, as part of an EU-wide drive requiring all member states to operate a beverage recycling scheme.

Under the scheme, producers and importers are charged an extra 10c – in addition to administrative fees – per beverage container, with that 10c charge passed on to consumers who can then recoup the money by returning used containers to recycling points or at select outlets.

The scheme has attracted complaints from consumers and producers, ranging from grievances over malfunctioning return machines and expired unredeemed vouchers to concerns over the amount of market data held by the company, which represents some of Malta’s largest producers.

Despite the complaints, however, the scheme has outperformed the minimum collection rates specified by law and in 2024 saw a return rate of 84%, with hopes to achieve a 90% collection rate by 2026.

In 2023, the company registered a loss of €1.31 million, and does not rule out further increases in fees to be able to balance its books.