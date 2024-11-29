Consumers and retailers across Malta eagerly anticipated Black Friday, the global celebration of discounts and deals.

On Friday, Times of Malta visited Sliema’s bustling high streets, where shop windows were plastered with posters promoting offers.

Black Friday in Sliema Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

However, until about 11am, the streets remained relatively quiet, likely due to rainy weather. Surprisingly, the only visible queue of around 30 people was outside Stay Gold Ink Tattoo and Piercing.

“As you can see, we already have a long queue. Hopefully, it will go all the way to Zara,” said Karl Bezzina of Stay Gold.

His parlour offered enticing deals, including 50 per cent off all piercings, three flash tattoos for €60 - usually priced at a minimum of €50 each - and discounts on future tattoos booked on Black Friday.

“It’s a good day for me and my business,” he added.

“Sliema is known to wake up around 11am, so it’s quite calm in the morning,” said Marcette Fabri from Franks, inside the Plaza Shopping Complex.

She explained that Franks offered discounts of 20 per cent on most products and up to 30 per cent on select items throughout the Black Friday weekend, running from Thursday to Sunday.

Fabri expressed relief at the extended sale period, noting that “before, you could barely drive into Sliema, and the queues were enormous”.

Some local retailers opted out of the Black Friday frenzy.

Ladyland, a Tower Road institution for over 60 years, did not advertise any special offers. Owner Sylvana Debono explained: “We don’t need Black Friday. With our prices, every day is Black Friday”.

While declining to participate in discounts, Debono acknowledged the uptick in foot traffic as a benefit.

Shoppers shared how Black Friday has become a tradition. Sisters-in-law Carmen and Simone Farrugia, dressed impeccably for the occasion, said: “We do it every year. We go shopping, have lunch, and spend the whole day together”.

They have a set routine, hitting their favourite stores like Guess and Calzedonia. “We know what we want,” they confidently added.

By midday, the streets began filling up with shoppers who seized the opportunity for discounts to gear up for Christmas festivities.