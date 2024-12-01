Blood donors

Cousins Claire Farrugia and Rebecca Delicata have taken the term ‘blood relatives’ to new heights – they are continuing the legacy of their elderly fathers, who are brothers, as regular blood donors.

Claire’s father, Tony Micallef, and Rebecca’s dad, Denis Micallef, were both regular donors who had to stop donating due to age – they are both in their 80s now.

“My dad would always say that it is our duty to help. I too see it as a duty. As a nurse, I have administered blood to patients. Two of my children also needed blood at different points in their lives. I have experienced blood donation from different angles, and I know how precious it is. Unless people donate, it cannot be replaced by anything else,” says Claire.

Rebecca agrees: “When I was in hospital with a close relative recently, I would see other patients with blood bags. I’d think to myself: ‘that blood could be mine. I could be helping this person’. It’s a heart-warming feeling. If there’s anything in life you can do to feel good about yourself, I think that donating blood is top of the list.”

20,000 registered blood donors

There are 20,000 registered blood donors in Malta, amounting to 5% of the population. However, not all registered donors donate regularly – that is, every three months for men and every four months for women, explained Caroline Cassar from the National Blood Transfusion Service.

She said they aim to collect 50 bags of blood a day to maintain a sustainable blood supply for patients in need – that’s about 1,800 bags every year.

People can donate blood from the ages of 17 to 70 if they are in good health. The most donations were made by a man who gave 154 units and is still donating as he is not yet 70 years old.

The Micallef family legacy was started by Tony, 84, who made close to 100 blood donations.

The Micallef family legacy was started by Tony, 84, who made close to 100 blood donations. A retired teacher, he first donated blood in 1963. Back then, he was a 23-year-old student preparing to be a teacher by attending a two-year residential course at St Michael’s Training College run by the brothers of De La Salle who were also teachers.

“They used to encourage us to do voluntary work and donate blood. I was in the second year when I donated for the first time at St Luke’s Hospital,” he recalls.

He continued donating throughout his adult life.

“When I was a teacher, I used to go donate every four or five months and get permission from school, go give blood and go back to school. When you donate you are doing something important, something beautiful. You feel a certain satisfaction,” he says.

His younger brother, Denis – 80 – started later on. He does not know how many times he donated but recalls that his first time was in 1989 – a year after he returned to Malta from Canada where he moved when he was 28.

A friend had encouraged him to donate, and he kept returning every three to four months.

“It gives a lot of satisfaction. I used to encourage my daughter to donate but she hesitated for a while. I’m very proud of her,” he says, his eyes welling up with emotion.

‘I wanted to give without getting anything back’

And his daughter, Rebecca, 47, is thankful to him for encouraging her. She made her first donation in December 2023 and, since then, has donated three times.

“It took me a while to pluck up the courage to come. But I wanted to continue donating instead of my dad as he had to stop due to age. For a while, I could not donate for medical reasons. But then, when the time was right, I set my mind to it. My first donation was during Christmastime. I wanted to give without getting anything back in return.”

Her cousin Claire, 51, agrees. A nurse, Claire started donating blood at the age of 17 – when she was a sixth-form student – and has donated 62 times.

“Seeing my father was an influence. I always had a connection with healthcare due to the operations I had to undergo as a child, including my eyes. Then I chose the nursing profession and continued to witness how much donating blood can help.

“It is such a selfless act. Apart from donating I have administered blood to patients,” she says.

The two cousins have now started scheduling donation appointments together at the National Blood Transfusion Service in Pietà.

They encourage others to do the same, adding that time should not be an issue and parking is available outside the blood donation centre that also offers a free two-way taxi service to donors.

“I look forward to donating. This gift is priceless. I will definitely continue coming for as long as I can,” Rebecca says.

For more information visit blood.gov.mt. You can also call 7930 7307/ 8007 4313 / 2206 6201.