Foreign Minister Ian Borg would not confirm or deny whether Israel asked Malta not to allow the Gaza-bound vessel Conscience into Malta before it was attacked, citing the "sensitivity" of the issue.

"This is a sensitive issue, and therefore, we need to be prudent. The government will communicate when it needs to do so," Borg told Times of Malta.

Pressure is mounting on the Maltese government to divulge information on the delicate incident in which a humanitarian vessel was reportedly attacked by drones in the early hours of Friday morning.

Borg was leaving a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon when he was asked to respond to claims made by Arnold Cassola that the Israeli government asked Malta not to allow the vessel access to its territorial waters or harbours.

On Tuesday morning, the Momentum chairperson said the Israeli government had sent "an official written request to the government of Malta informing that the vessel did not have current certification and therefore was requesting that the Maltese authorities either do not allow the vessel access to Maltese waters and harbours or else that Malta allows it into our waters and detains it."

Ian Borg says the government must be 'prudent' on what it says on the 'sensitive issue'. Video: Daniel Ellul

As he left a meeting of cabinet, Borg was asked several times to confirm or deny the claim.

"It's not an issue of denial; this is an issue of the government issuing its (official) communication.

"There was a ministerial statement yesterday by the Prime Minister, as well as a statement by the leader of the Opposition," he said.

The Foreign Minister also said the government had held a "very positive meeting" with Opposition leader Bernard Grech over the issue.

Prime Minister Robert Abela told journalists on Monday that it was "too early" to determine whether the vessel was the target of an attack and urged against speculation.

The Conscience is operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. The organisation is hoping to sail it to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.

They claimed it was attacked by two drones in the early hours of Friday, suffering damage to its bow area. Activists from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition have pointed to Israel as the perpetrator.

The ship remains anchored just outside Malta's territorial waters. The government has offered to assist in repairs, but has refused to allow it in.

No weapons on board

Approached for comment just minutes before Borg, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said a government surveyor on board the ship concluded its work on Monday evening and is expected to have conclusions ready on Tuesday.

He said the surveyor's conclusions will determine whether the ship is actually disabled at sea.

"There have been claims in the past (that a ship is disabled) that proved untrue," Camilleri said.

He said the surveyor will present his report later on Tuesday, adding that the government will decide if that report will be published later on.

Asked what was found on the ship, Camilleri said: "I am not informed that any arms were found on board," but added that the surveyor's job was limited to inspecting the ship.

"The surveyor's job does not include those sort of inspections," he said.

The Conscience left Tunisia on April 29, heading to Malta, where several activists, including Greta Thunberg and retired US Army colonel Mary Ann Wright, were set to join the mission.

But before it could arrive, the ship suffered a “drone attack”, leaving it stranded at Hurd’s Bank, a popular bunkering spot just outside Malta’s territorial waters.

Activists were quick to point to possible Israeli involvement, particularly after it emerged that an Israeli military aircraft circled Malta at low altitude just hours before the incident.

Online flight tracker ADS-B Exchange shows that the aircraft spent three hours in Malta’s airspace on Thursday before returning to Israel.

However, the Maltese government insisted that “at no point in time” did any aircraft or vessel enter Maltese airspace or territorial waters.

“The territorial integrity of Malta was never compromised at any stage,” the authorities said.

Military experts believe the incident was the result of a calculated attack to send a warning to the ship to not proceed with their trip and that "loitering munition" or "suicide drones" were used.

One source told Times of Malta that the call sign from the Israeli aircraft was 'Michael', a biblical sign used during a military operation referencing the Archangel Michael, considered a chief prince and protector of Israel.

Repeated attempts to contact Israel's diplomatic mission to Malta have been unsuccessful. Questions were also sent to Israel's Defence Forces but there was no reply.