As part of its ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations, Bank of Valletta is hosting its fifth mini-concert and a talk at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary in Gozo, on Friday, October 18 at 7pm.

The concert, featuring the Cordia String Quartet and harpist Jacob Portelli, is part of a series of anniversary events previously held in prominent locations across Malta, including Valletta, Kalkara, Tarxien, and Siġġiewi. The programme includes a remarkable repertoire of classical music, including Concerto for Two Violins in A Minor, RV 522 by Antonio Vivaldi, Händel’s Harp Concerto, as well as Harp Sinfonia Concerto by Johann Christian Bach, and Double Violin Concerto by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Guests will also be given a presentation by art conservator Godwin Cutajar, who was responsible for the restoration of a set of 20 paintings by Emvin Cremona, the prominent 20th-century artist. The paintings, completed between 1954 and 1962, were originally hung in Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary before being sent to Italy for mosaic reproductions. These works were rediscovered after being stored for years in poor conditions, leading to significant damage. The restoration efforts, undertaken with the bank’s support in 2006, brought these valuable pieces of Maltese art history back to life. Cutajar will provide insight into the meticulous process of restoring these paintings, many of which suffered from tears, holes, cracks, and dirt. His lecture will detail the conservation techniques used to preserve these culturally significant works.

The event is free of charge and open to everyone. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Speaking about the concert, the bank’s chief operations officer, Ernest Agius, said: “We are delighted to bring this cultural event to Gozo, strengthening our ties with the community here. For us at Bank of Valletta, this is more than just a concert. It is an opportunity to engage with our customers through shared experiences of art and heritage. BOV remains committed to deepening our outreach and presence across Malta and Gozo, and this event is a reflection of this commitment.”