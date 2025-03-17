All societies are based on a social contract. In a meritocracy, hard work is supposed to be rewarded. But what happens when this social contract is broken?

Breaking Social looks at the rule breakers: people who use tax havens to hoard wealth and reap profits without paying back to society.

Looking at movements from around the world, including Chile and Malta, this thought-provoking documentary looks at global patterns of kleptocracy and how people are organising themselves to fight back against injustice.