Cab drivers gathered with their vehicles at Ta'Qali on Wednesday morning before starting a slow carcade to Marsa to protest over "predatory pricing" models by platforms.

The self-employed 'Y' plate drivers say low prices on cab platforms have undermined their livelihoods.

The protest started from Ta' Qali amid a cacophony of horns. Video: Jonathan Borg. .

Aron Gatt president of a lobby representing drivers, said trips were sometimes charged less than €5 and between 55 and 65 per cent of any trip was lost to costs.

Platforms take around 20 per cent commission, insurance premiums are in the thousands of euro per year and when considering maintenance costs and VAT only 35 per cent was left to the driver, he said.

"What you are left with is peanuts," he said.

The protest arcade will meander through Attard, Mosta, Naxxar, San Ġwann, Swieqi, Sliema, and Msida before making its way to the parking area beside the Marsa flyovers, close to the Transport Malta offices.

The Light Passenger Operators Association (LPOA) represents drivers licensed to drive light passenger transport vehicles, commonly referred to as Y-plate vehicles, which are booked over the phone and through ride-hailing apps.

Wednesday’s action follows increased discontent within the industry, with last year seeing cab drivers go public about a range of issues.

The protest rolls off from Ta' Qali. Video: Jonathan Borg.

In August, the LPOA unsuccessfully lobbied Malta's big three ride-hailing platforms for better pay, which faltered when Uber and Bolt said they were unwilling to consider paying drivers more.

At the time, cab drivers told Times of Malta that while passengers pay around €1.10 per kilometre, self-employed drivers only keep about 70 cents of that.

And in October, Y-plate drivers met publicly to air their grievances after Transport Malta changed its rules, requiring them to park their vehicles in commercial garages.

Cab drivers have also complained of being robbed regularly while going about their work, with one driver last year losing a backpack containing €400 and debit cards to three thieves who tried to steal his phone at the end of their trip.