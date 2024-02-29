Carmelo Abelo has said he "absolutely and categorically" denies any involvement in a botched HSBC heist after two convicted murderers claimed under oath that he was among those behind the 2010 attempted robbery.

The Labour MP was named in court by hitmen brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio in the libel proceedings initiated by Abela against former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi.

In a joint declaration, the brothers, serving 40-year sentences for their role in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, said Abela and former economy minister Chris Cardona "gave instructions on the HSBC heist".

Speaking outside parliament, Abela said he had nothing to do with the heist in Qormi when he worked for the bank as a senior insurance and statstics officer within HSBC's security department.

Carmelo Abela speaking outside parliament on Thursday. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

"I continue to categorically deny that, in any way, even remotely, I had anything to do with anything being mentioned regarding HSBC," he said.

"It is absolutely not the case, I deny this and remind you that I filed a libel case against those who started to spread this lie. From the little that was said in court today – very little because I did not hear anything, for example, about what my involvement should have been – I continue to absolutely and categorically deny that I had a shred or a crumb of involvement in what is being alleged about me."

Asked if his position in Labour's parliamentary group remains tenable, he said it would not be so if he had done anything wrong.

Instead, he pointed to Azzopardi, who he defeated in the election on the third district.

"The third district electorate also elected me in a general election while others who started this lie were not elected but were discredited by his own constituents. That is judgement in itself," he said.

In a statement, the PN asked what steps Labour leader Robert Abela and police commissioner Angelo Gafà were taking in light of the evidence given in court.