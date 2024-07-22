In 1988, 20-year-old Céline Dion won Eurovision for Switzerland with the song Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi, a moment that kickstarted her international career and propelled the young Celine to world fame. This documentary looks back through the archives at an event that changed the Quebec singer's life, with interviews from the song’s composer as well as from Scott Fitzgerald, the British singer who was runner-up at Eurovision 1988, beaten by just one point.

