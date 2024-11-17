An attempt to break the Maltese record for the most chicken nuggets eaten in 20 minutes ended in disappointment on Sunday after a team of seven fell short by 24 nuggets.

Overseen by national records organisation The Malta Records, Sunday’s challenge saw seven men face off against 350 chicken nuggets in a garage in Siġġiewi, cheered on by family and friends.

However, despite giving it everything they had, the team only managed 215 nuggets – not a poultry effort, but, alas, not enough to beat the existing record of 238 set by an Mġarr team in 2019.

The endeavor was instigated by Tyrone Debono, who suggested to his friends they attempt the feat as a fun team activity in honour of his upcoming thirtieth birthday and to raise funds for animal shelters.

So, after a trial run a few weeks ago, when the team claimed to have managed 250 nuggets, they contacted Jeffrey Saliba at The Malta Records and set a date for the attempt.

Despite their best efforts, the team missed setting new Maltese record by 24 nuggets. Video: Matthew Mirabelli.

On Sunday afternoon the table was set, equipped with condiments, napkins, water and seven trays of 50 recently air-fried chicken nuggets, one for each contestant.

“One of the main rules is that during the 20 minutes, they cannot stand up... within that, they can do whatever they want; add salt, pepper, mayonnaise, ketchup – but they cannot stand up,” explained Saliba before the attempt.

Before the event started, Saliba counted all the chicken nuggets and made sure they each measured 6cm by 4cm in line with competition rules.

Speaking before the attempt, team captain Daniel Debattista said the team was “excited and a little bit hungry,” adding that while they had not followed any kind of training regimen, they had decided not to eat anything that day.

Meanwhile, standing supportively on the sidelines, Debono’s mother-in-law said her son-in-law and his teammates were “very brave.”

The team ahead of the attempt. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

After a quick countdown, the attempt got underway to cheers and applause from the watching group of around 20 family members and friends, who kept up a barrage of encouragement – and some teasing: "You’re going too slowly!”

Towards the end of the attempt, members of the team could be seen breathing heavily, staring down at their tray of defiant nuggets as they battled to complete the challenge.

RELATED STORIES The Malta Records want to know Malta’s biggest, longest and most…

But it was not to be.

After 20 minutes of competitive eating, time was called and the remaining nuggets counted; with 125 remaining, the team had missed beating the record by 24, equivalent to less than four nuggets each.

Reflecting on the failed attempt, Debattista said "it was tough... far more difficult than you'd expect,” adding that the nuggets used in the record-breaking attempt were of a firmer consistency than those the group had used for the practice attempt.

The attempt was overseen by Jeffrey Saliba (standing) from The Malta Records. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

Stressing the activity had been a fun one, however, the 30-year-old said, “it’s an experience we will remember forever, maybe we’ll try it again in a year’s time.”

Debattista and Debono were joined by 30-year-old Christian Gafa, 34-year-old Norbert Galea, 29-year-old Luke Vella and Gareth Azzopardi and Duane Azzopardi, both 31 years old.

Will the team members ever be able to eat another chicken nugget after Sunday?

“Yes, for sure, but not this week,” said Galea.

And while the group’s failed attempt must have been a bitter nugget to swallow, it will have come as good news to others. Saliba said three band clubs were eyeing the group's bid with a view to beating their score should they have managed to break the record.

Should the team attempt the feat again, they may be well placed to expand their personnel; in 2013, Roberto Rizzo consumed two metres of raw Maltese sausage before finishing off an 18-inch pizza in 30 minutes the following day, according to The Malta Records.

To learn more about Maltese record-breaking attempts, visit The Malta Records on Facebook.