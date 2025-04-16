The metro remains the best mass transportation system for Malta and it would be worth the cost, according to Transport Minister Chris Bonett, but the country might not be able to afford it.

The long-term “dream” for mass transportation in Malta would be an integrated system that includes several means of transport – perhaps underground, rail and ferries – all complementing each other, he said during a Times Talk episode that is being released on Wednesday.

The full podcast with Chris Bonett. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

“To me, the best mass transportation system remains the metro, even for Malta. It’s the best because it’s all underground and it’s fast. The problem is, it’s expensive and takes a very long time to build, and we might not even afford it,” he said.

“The long-term solution is an integrated mass transport system – which includes a rapid system, be it a part-underground rail, bus rapid transit, tram monorail or something of the sort, combined with ferries.

"It would be a hybrid system and could possibly include dedicated bus lanes. We’re in discussions over this but I won’t announce any decisions yet as I need to run it by cabinet first.”

He also fielded questions on how the system will be made airtight to avoid abuse. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

The government is in early discussions over how to make it happen, he said.

“We need to cost it, but we know it’s possible – we just need to confirm we can afford it. If it happens, it will take years and I won’t be the minister who completes it, which is why we really need to work together with the opposition to make sure that whoever is in government can carry the project forward to completion.

From Marsascala to Ta' Qali

“This is the dream: let’s say you want to go from Marsascala to the MFCC in Ta’ Qali. We’re working on a ferry landing in Marsascala, by the way. So, you’d walk out your house and to the ferry, take the ferry to Cospicua and from there take a bus to Żabbar, where you’d find a rapid transit – be it a monorail, tram or underground system – that takes you directly to Ta’ Qali in a matter of minutes.

“That’s why it’s called integrated transport. You’ll be able to go anywhere in the country by bus, rail and sea in a relatively comfortable time. That’s my dream, where I’d like us to be. But I won’t be the one to complete this project.”

An integrated mass transport system would include rail, bus, tram and ferries. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Ambitious measures

Bonett sat down for the Times Talk interview days after announcing a raft of short-term measures aimed at tackling Malta’s chronic traffic congestion.

Among them are two measures offering drivers €25,000 to give up their licence for five years or €6,000 for those who ditch their cars for a motorbike or electric scooter.

Other measures include increased frequency of critical bus routes, designated carpooling parking spaces at university, shifting of road services and deliveries to off-peak hours, and the development of park-and-ride facilities in Ta’ Qali, Paola, Cospicua and Pembroke.

During the podcast, he delved into more detail on how the measures will work. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

During the podcast, he delved into more detail on how the measures will work, who will be eligible for them and why he believes they could create a much-needed culture shift, even if they don’t solve the traffic problem.

He also fielded questions on how the system will be made airtight to avoid abuse and explained why he refuses to introduce any punitive measures that discourage motorists from using their cars.

Bonett emphasised that these are short-term, voluntary initiatives aimed at encouraging a cultural shift towards alternative modes of transportation, rather than a quick fix for the traffic problem.

He acknowledged that the measures won’t immediately solve congestion but aim to demonstrate that alternatives exist and to gradually change long-term travel habits.

