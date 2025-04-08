A video shared on social media Tuesday appears to show a private coach driver making a series of risky attempts to overtake a vehicle on the outskirts of Mosta.

The footage shows the driver of a dark blue coach attempting to overtake the vehicle the video is being shot from, at times crossing the solid white line – indicating no overtaking – separating the two lanes of traffic.

At one point, the bus can be seen travelling entirely in the other lane facing oncoming traffic.

On two occasions, the driver is forced to swiftly retreat into his lane to avoid hitting oncoming traffic on Triq iż-Żejfa.

Throughout the video, the driver can be seen edging out into the centre of the road in an apparent attempt to find an opening to overtake the vehicle in front.

The video surfaced on Facebook on Tuesday.

While the time and date of the incident are not clear from the footage, the video was uploaded to a popular social media group on Tuesday.

When contacted, the social media user who uploaded the footage said he had reposted the video after seeing it shared earlier that day. No further information was available.

While Times of Malta understands that no traffic accident on Triq iż-Żejfa involving the vehicle shown in the video had been reported to police at the time of publication, the road has been home to serious traffic accidents over the years.

In 2023, two motorcyclists were killed after being hit by a car driven by a motorist who subsequently tested positive for alcohol, cannabis and cocaine.

Meanwhile, in September, a motorcyclist was left with serious injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run incident on the Mosta road.

Questions were sent to Transport Malta and the Local Enforcement System Agency (LESA).