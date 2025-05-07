As cardinals gather in the Vatican to select the Catholic Church's next leader, Times Talk speaks to Ambassador and expert Frank Zammit about the conclave and its mysteries.

Zammit explains how the process will unfold and why he believes it could take slightly longer than usual for a puff of white smoke to emerge from the chapel chimney.

During the podcast, he also weighs in on the internal politics that take centre stage during the event, in an election meant to be the work of the holy spirit.

Among the 132 cardinals preparing to lock themselves up to cast their votes in the famous Sistine Chapel is one from Malta, Mario Grech.

