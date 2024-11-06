People on the streets of Valletta had mixed views as news emerged on Wednesday morning that Donald Trump will return to the White House.

Some argued that a Trump presidency would benefit the world economy and could help bring peace to Ukraine and the Middle East.

Others feared that four more years of the 78-year-old’s controversial persona could be dangerous for a volatile world.

Oeople on the streets of Valletta share their views as Donald Trump returns. Video: Jonathan Borg. Editing: Karl Andrew Micallef

Trump defeated Kamala Harris to win a second, non-consecutive term as US President.

His victory comes with promises of radical policy shifts—both at home and abroad—where his nationalist 'America First' stance is likely to have significant consequences, particularly in Ukraine and Palestine.

Critics of Trump shared strong views, branding him a "liar", a "dangerous man" and declared his election "very bad".

“I’m disappointed he was elected, and I hope he doesn’t mess up the world,” said Catherine Attard. “I don’t know much about politics, but he talks a load of nonsense, and I don’t like him,” the Mellieħa resident added.

Some pointed to Trump’s foreign policy positions as a concern.

“I think it’s a terrible decision. He’s dangerous—bad for America, bad for Europe, and bad for the world,” said Keneth MacInnes, a Scottish man on holiday with his wife.

Others, including Partick Galea, said that there is hope in a Trump presidency for an end to the war in Ukraine. But the 70-year-old said he was “disappointed” overall.

The new president-elect has repeatedly suggested he would end the conflict in Ukraine by pressuring Kyiv to make territorial concessions to Russia.

As president between 2017 and 2021, Trump took a pro-Israel stance and even moved the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem—a city contested by Palestine.

His fans, however, were delighted to see how Trump had fought his way back to the White House.

Joseph Buttigieg commended Trump for being a strongman.

“I like Donald Trump because he is a man of firm character and caliber; I prefer him to the other candidate,” 47-year-old Joseph Buttigieg said. "He was better than the other guy".

Nicole Cassar, 23, had a similar point of view.

“He’s a problem solver and can work for peace. I like his ambitions, and I think he’s the right leader.”

Edwina Soller argued that a Donald Trump presidency will benefit the economy.

“With all his madness, which is a bit funny and unpredictable, I think he will do a good job of it. I think he’s learned his lesson from the first time round," she said.