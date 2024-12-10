Malta should start discussing the introduction of doctor-assisted dying “in the new year” with the UK Bill serving as a blueprint for the national debate, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said.

He stressed that the government would continue enhancing efforts to improve palliative care - also known as end-of-life care.

However, in extreme circumstances where there was no hope, assisted dying could apply.

The Labour Party committed to commencing a national discussion on euthanasia.

The 2022 general election manifesto stated: “The time has come for a national, mature discussion on the introduction of voluntary euthanasia for terminally ill patients.”

The minister echoed what he said in an interview with Times of Malta in March when he recalled a close friend who was battling an illness and said that: “We will offer palliative care to patients, of course, but sometimes even the best palliative care leaves the patient in a lot of pain with no hope of surviving. In those circumstances, I believe doctor-assisted suicide is suitable and justified.”

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela on the UK's new assisted dying bill

What does the UK Bill say?

The UK Assisted Dying Bill passed its second reading last week following a debate that divided MPs across party lines. The bone of contention centres around whether sufficient safeguards are in place to prevent abuse.

The UK bill lays out a legal framework for people with terminal or incurable illnesses to seek medical assistance in ending their lives. Key provisions include: eligibility criteria requiring the individual to be over 18, mentally competent, and suffering from unbearable pain due to a terminal or incurable illness.

It states that two independent doctors must evaluate the patient’s condition to confirm eligibility, followed by judicial approval from a high court judge, who ensures that all legal safeguards are followed.

The bill also mandates consultation with family members, though the final decision lies with the patient, who retains the right to withdraw the request at any point before the procedure.

Following last week’s Second Reading, full approval and implementation may take up to two more years. After further committee reviews and potential amendments, the bill will need additional votes in parliament.