Footage of a dog crying at his owner's funeral in Naxxar has melted hearts on social media.

Rex earned widespread sympathy after he was filmed whimpering in distress during a funeral service on Friday for his owner Ġanni Borg, who died on Wednesday at the age of 86.

As religious choral music plays while mourners solemnly filled the church pews, Rex could be seen glancing towards the coffin and whining with large, pleading eyes.

Rex the dog' sorrow at his owner's funeral broke hearts across Malta. Video: Max Ine/ Facebook

The footage was captured by animal activist Maxine Borg, the deceased's granddaughter, who said that Rex's presence at the service was non-negotiable.

"Nannu, we came to give you our final goodbyes and because we know how much you loved your dearest Rex we brought him with us, as you yourself asked us to do," she said.

She thanked the public for the outpouring of in the wake of her grandfather's death.

"Rest in peace Nannu, you have finally been reunited with Nanna."