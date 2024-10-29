Updated 8.40 am

A fire that destroyed the village post office and at least three vehicles broke out in the early hours of the morning in Luqa on Tuesday.

Residents said that they first noticed the fire at around 1.15 am in Triq id-Disgha t'April, right where the post office is located and just a few steps away from the Luqa parish church, at the heart of the village's core.

Residents notices the fire and smoke at around 1.15 am

At the onset of the fire, residents reported seeing their neighbours scrambling out of their homes to move their vehicles out of the way, as the fire spat black smoke out into the night.

Two fire engines initially arrived with a third arriving some time later to battle the blaze. Members of the Civil Protection Department battled the blaze successfully.

Later on Tuesday morning, the burnt-out husks of two cars, a BMW 320D and and Peugeot 108, as well as Kymco Xciting a motorcycle were seen outside of the charred facade of the post office.

Police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and said that some nearby residences were damaged by the fire.

