The final Air Malta flight left London Heathrow to return home on Saturday night, closing a 50-year chapter on the nation's first national airline.

Times of Malta was onboard the historic flight and got a behind-the-scenes look into the airline’s final journey, flying the same route as Air Malta's very first trip in 1974.

Onboard the final Air Malta flight from London Heathrow. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef.

The sense of anticipation was evident earlier that day in the briefing room at Malta International Airport as the crew prepared to leave for London.

While in many ways it was a day like any other, with preparations the same as for any other flight, the crew knew it was the last time they would be leaving the country onboard an Air Malta plane. At least officially.

“We do our work like on any other flight - it should look like a flight like any other, but it’s very special to us all,” said Captain Kevin Camilleri, who has been a pilot with Air Malta for over 30 years.

Captain Kevin Camilleri and first officer Glenn Fenech preparing the plane for takeoff. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef.

“Practically all of my life was here, and I have to make sure the passengers are aware of the passage of the experience of Air Malta, and that they take that with them,” he said.

After KM103 from Heathrow touched down in Malta, Air Malta officially ceased operations, with KM Malta Airlines taking over on Sunday morning. The new airline came into being after the European Commission refused to accept a government request for fresh state funding for Air Malta.

Addressing the changeover, Camilleri said the crew would be "bringing onboard all the lessons, experience and love of aviation” to the new airline.

The final flight also marked the last edition of Air Malta's in-flight magazine Il-Bizzilla. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef.

This sentiment was echoed by in-flight manager Richard Caruana, who, like Camilleri, has been a long-standing member of the Air Malta family.

“Unfortunately, Air Malta went through so many things in the last few years, but there were two things that did not change; the wellbeing of the passengers and safety,” he said in an address to passengers on the way back to Malta.

“I promise you we will take these priorities through to KM Malta Airlines... goodbye and thank you.”

Caruana’s son Ryan was also onboard, serving passengers as a member of the cabin crew alongside his father.

“The last flight only happens once, so it feels special to be here and to be here with my father - it’s nice that we’re doing this together,” he said.

Ryan was joined by fellow cabin crew members Matthew Ross, Casey Borg and Clyde Grech, all of whom described feeling a sense of pride at being onboard the last Air Malta flight.

“We always try our best, but obviously this one is a bit special,” said Ross, while Borg shared she felt “honoured” to be onboard.

From left: Ryan Caruana, Clyde Grech, Glenn Fenech, Kevin Camilleri, Casey Borg, Richard Caruana and Matthew Ross. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef.

And not only the crew seemed to feel a sense of occasion. Passenger Estelle Calleja called being on the flight “very touching”, having flown the first Air Malta flight as a young girl, while fellow passenger Claude Cuschieri - sporting a Malta-themed sweatshirt - said he felt a sense of nostalgia being onboard.

Looking back on the company's history, Camilleri, who was joined in the flight deck by first officer Glenn Fenech, stressed the Air Malta crew had "served Malta even through the toughest times," something he said they held close to their hearts.

For while the debt-ridden carrier has been through its share of turbulence over the years, what emerged on Saturday was a strong sense of pride among the crew at having been part of an airline that has flown Malta’s flag in the skies for five decades.

It will now be up to its successor, KM Malta Airlines, to continue Air Malta’s legacy and, hopefully, avoid the mistakes of the past.